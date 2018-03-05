Clevinger is expected to open the season as Cleveland's fifth starter, Alyson Footer of MLB.com reports.

Clevinger put together his best outing of the spring Monday against the Dodgers. He pitched three shutout innings, striking out six and allowing just one baserunner, which came via a walk. Clevinger was efficient as well, as he needed just 25 pitches to get through those three innings. With Danny Salazar's (shoulder) rehab progressing slowly, Cleveland's current plan is for Clevinger to open the year in the rotation. Clevinger appeared in 27 games last season, 21 of which were starts. Over his 21 starts (114 innings), he logged a 2.84 ERA and 1.21 WHIP.