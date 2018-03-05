Indians' Mike Clevinger: Likely opening season in starting rotation
Clevinger is expected to open the season as Cleveland's fifth starter, Alyson Footer of MLB.com reports.
Clevinger put together his best outing of the spring Monday against the Dodgers. He pitched three shutout innings, striking out six and allowing just one baserunner, which came via a walk. Clevinger was efficient as well, as he needed just 25 pitches to get through those three innings. With Danny Salazar's (shoulder) rehab progressing slowly, Cleveland's current plan is for Clevinger to open the year in the rotation. Clevinger appeared in 27 games last season, 21 of which were starts. Over his 21 starts (114 innings), he logged a 2.84 ERA and 1.21 WHIP.
More News
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Competing for rotation spot•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Heads to bullpen•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Handcuffs Angels on Tuesday•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Leads Tribe to record-breaking win•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Fires six shutout innings in Friday win•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: In line for Friday start•
-
Sleepers 2.0: Brand-name versions
Heath Cummings says notoriety doesn't stop these guys from being sleepers on draft day.
-
Breakouts 2.0: Like first-rounders
Heath Cummings looks for next year's first round picks and other breakout candidates.
-
Busts 2.0: Cooling on Arizona
Heath Cummings starts his updated bust column by discussing the Arizona Diamondbacks offen...
-
Spring Takes: Dahl, Duggar make inroads
Jason Kipnis continues his monster spring for Cleveland, and David Dahl and Steven Duggar are...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Thames
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball: 2018 Busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...