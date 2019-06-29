Clevinger (1-2) gave up seven earned runs on five hits and three walks while striking out two in 1.2 innings Friday against the Orioles. He took the loss.

The Orioles scored a season-high 13 runs, in large part due to Clevinger's ineffectiveness. He touched 99 mph on the evening, so it's not like velocity was the problem, but the Orioles were still able to tee off on him while also working the count to their benefit. Clevinger needed 52 pitches (29 strikes) to get five outs. This seemed like a favorable matchup on paper, even with it being in Baltimore. Clevinger will have another favorable matchup Wednesday in Kansas City.