Indians' Mike Clevinger: Logs 7.1 innings Sunday against Royals
Clevinger gave up one run on nine hits and two walks over 7.1 innings Sunday but didn't factor into the decision in Cleveland's 3-1 victory over the Royals.
Although Kansas City regularly had baserunners, Clevinger managed to hold the opposition to just one run. Clevinger's control was solid again, as 73 of his 110 pitches were strikes. While he managed to strike out just four batters Sunday, bringing his total up to nine for the year, Clevinger has gotten off to a great start this season and has allowed just a single run over two games (12.2 innings). His next start figures to come Friday when the Indians host the Blue Jays.
