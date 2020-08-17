Clevinger isn't guaranteed to be recalled from the Indians' alternate site to make a start for the big club during its weekend series with the Tigers, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Cleveland placed Clevinger on the restricted list Aug. 11, three days after the right-hander and rotation mate Zach Plesac broke protocol by going out in Chicago the night of the Indians' victory over the White Sox. While Plesac was caught trying to return to the hotel the morning of Aug. 9 and subsequently sent back to Cleveland, Clevinger boarded the Indians' team plane later that day before it was known that he too had broken protocol. The poor decisions of Clevinger and Plesac has reportedly caused some strife within the Cleveland locker room, making it uncertain when either pitcher will be recalled. Since both Clevinger and Plesac were optioned to the alternate site Friday, neither will be eligible to rejoin the active roster for 10 days (Aug. 24), unless the Indians place a player on the injured list. With that in mind, Adam Plutko seems likely to get another turn as the Tribe's fourth starter Friday in the series opener against Detroit, while the recently recalled Logan Allen could make a spot start when a fifth member of the rotation is first needed Saturday.