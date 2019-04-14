The Indians transferred Clevinger (back) to the 60-day injured list Sunday.

The transaction was merely a formality, as the Indians announced shortly after placing Clevinger on the 10-day IL on April 9 that he would be shut down from throwing for 6-to-8 weeks. Even once he begins a throwing program, Clevinger will likely require multiple weeks to build up to a starter's workload, making it unlikely that he'll be ready to return until at least June or July. With that timeline in mind, the Indians elected to move Clevinger to the 60-day IL in order to open up a 40-man roster spot for outfielder Carlos Gonzalez.

