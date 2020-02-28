Indians' Mike Clevinger: Nearing throwing program
Clevinger (knee) could begin a throwing program as early as Friday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
Clevinger underwent surgery exactly two weeks ago to address a partial tear of his left meniscus, and his return to throwing is the first tangible step toward his return. The 29-year-old is expected to be sidelined 6-to-8 weeks, putting the front end of the recovery timeline right around Opening Day on March 26. There should be a better idea of Clevinger's progression once he's cleared to resume mound work.
More News
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Out 6-to-8 weeks following surgery•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Set for knee surgery•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Avoids arbitration•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Rare struggle in loss•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Blanks ChiSox for 13th win•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Hurls six scoreless frames•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Changing attitudes toward the closer role has made for fewer bankable options at relief pitcher.
-
Fantasy baseball busts, picks, breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
A giant gap has formed in the middle of the starting pitcher tiers.
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
The first five picks in most every draft will be outfielders, and the position is deep throughout.
-
Third Base Tiers 2.0
Third base offers incredible depth from top to bottom.
-
Shortstop Tiers 2.0
The most star-studded position in Fantasy Baseball may well be shortstop.