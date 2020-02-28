Play

Clevinger (knee) could begin a throwing program as early as Friday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Clevinger underwent surgery exactly two weeks ago to address a partial tear of his left meniscus, and his return to throwing is the first tangible step toward his return. The 29-year-old is expected to be sidelined 6-to-8 weeks, putting the front end of the recovery timeline right around Opening Day on March 26. There should be a better idea of Clevinger's progression once he's cleared to resume mound work.

