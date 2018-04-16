Clevinger is scheduled to make his next start Saturday against the Orioles, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.

Clevinger will take the hill Saturday on seven days' rest, a result of two postponements over the past weekend in addition to team off days Monday and this coming Thursday. The pair of off days this week will allow the Indians to get by with a four-man rotation until April 24, leaving Josh Tomlin to serve out of the bullpen in the short term.