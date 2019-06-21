Clevinger (ankle) was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with a left ankle sprain.

Clevinger suffered the ankle sprain in Monday's start against the Rangers, which was his first start after missing two months with a back injury. The 28-year-old has no set timeline for his return but will miss at least one turn through the rotation. According to Zack Meisel of The Athletic, Aaron Civale is slated to be called up to start for the Indians on Saturday.

