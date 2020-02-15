Indians' Mike Clevinger: Out 6-to-8 weeks following surgery
Clevinger underwent surgery Friday to repair a partial tear in his left meniscus and will be sidelined for 6-to-8 weeks, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.
With Opening Day a little less than six weeks away, Clevinger's status for the start of the season is in doubt. Whether he's forced to miss any time will depend on how his recovery goes; if the right-hander is out the full eight weeks, he wouldn't make his season debut until the second weekend of April. The 29-year-old Clevinger is coming off a 2019 campaign during which he posted a 2.71 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 169:37 K:BB across 21 starts (126 innings).
