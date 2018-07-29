Clevinger (illness) gave up two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out eight in five innings Saturday against the Tigers. He took the loss.

It was a very close call as to whether Clevinger would even be able to make this start, as he was physically ill just hours before the game got underway and needed two IVs and antibiotics to get right. Unfortunately Blaine Hardy limited the Indians to just one run and the Tigers' bullpen shut the door, so Clevinger took the loss despite a dominant strikeout total across five frames. While Clevinger probably wasn't at 100 percent in this outing, he should be recovered from his illness and should have no problem making his next start Friday at home against the Angels.