Clevinger (9-7) threw six shoutout innings Sunday against the Orioles, allowing seven hits and one walk while striking out seven. He picked up the win.

In the first inning Clevinger appeared to be in trouble, with runners on first and third with one out, but he was able to pickoff Jonathan Villar at first base and then struck out Mark Trumbo to end the threat. This was Clevinger's fifth pickoff of the season. He now ranks 18th in MLB with 155 strikeouts through 157.2 innings. Look for him to make his next start Friday in another favorable matchup in Kansas City.