Clevinger (not injury related) was placed on the restricted list Tuesday.
Clevinger is in the midst of a mandatory quarantine process after violating team protocols over the weekend. He'll have to spend at least three days away from the team and produce a negative COVID-19 test before he's allowed to return. The earliest that the right-hander would be able to return would be Friday, but both Clevinger and teammate Zach Plesac could face further discipline from the team.
