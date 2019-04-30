Clevinger (back) played catch at 60 feet Tuesday, Joe Noga of Cleveland.com reports.

This marks the first time that Clevinger has thrown since suffering an upper-back strain. He played catch at around 60 percent out of his delivery, per Noga. The 28-year-old still has a long way to go until he's activated from the 60-day injured list, but he appears to be well ahead of schedule at this point.

