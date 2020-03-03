Indians' Mike Clevinger: Progressing nicely during rehab
Clevinger (knee) extended his flat-ground throwing program out to 150 feet Tuesday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
The 29-year-old moved over to the mound to begin simulating his delivery after playing catch and was very pleased to feel no discomfort. "We started rolling today," Clevinger told reporters Tuesday. "It was a really, really, really promising day." The next step for the right-hander will be to pitch off the rubber. Barring any further setbacks, Clevinger could potentially join the Indians' starting rotation around mid-April.
