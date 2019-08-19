Clevinger (8-2) struck out 10 while tossing five shutout frames and allowing three hits with two walks to earn a victory against the Yankees on Sunday.

Since giving up seven runs in a loss to the lowly Orioles on June 28, Clevinger hasn't suffered another defeat. He is 7-0 with a 2.17 ERA in his last nine starts. Behind the winning streak, Clevinger has eight wins despite only 13 starts and owns a 3.11 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 105 strikeouts in just 72.1 innings this season. He is scheduled to pitch next against the Royals at home Friday.