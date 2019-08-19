Indians' Mike Clevinger: Punches out 10 in win
Clevinger (8-2) struck out 10 while tossing five shutout frames and allowing three hits with two walks to earn a victory against the Yankees on Sunday.
Since giving up seven runs in a loss to the lowly Orioles on June 28, Clevinger hasn't suffered another defeat. He is 7-0 with a 2.17 ERA in his last nine starts. Behind the winning streak, Clevinger has eight wins despite only 13 starts and owns a 3.11 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 105 strikeouts in just 72.1 innings this season. He is scheduled to pitch next against the Royals at home Friday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, sims, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...