Indians' Mike Clevinger: Pushed back to Monday
Clevinger will start Monday against the Reds, Joe Noga of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
The Indians are going with Corey Kluber and Shane Bieber on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, meaning those with Clevinger active in weekly leagues will go with a zero this lineup period. Clevinger last pitched July 1, allowing three runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out five over six innings in a win over the A's. Manager Terry Francona did not give a reason for shuffling his rotation order. "As we go, I'll explain, but I can't really do it ahead of time," Francona said. "It'll become more obvious as we go."
More News
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Gets seventh win•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Takes third loss Monday•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Strikes out 10 in win over White Sox•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Strikes out 11 in victory•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Unravels in seventh inning Saturday•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Allows four runs in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Franco
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Weaver back on radar?
Can you trust Luke Weaver after his impressive victory over the Giants?
-
Prospects Report: Calhoun closing in?
Willie Calhoun has been on fire at Triple-A, but is he among Scott White's top five prospects...