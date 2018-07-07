Clevinger will start Monday against the Reds, Joe Noga of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The Indians are going with Corey Kluber and Shane Bieber on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, meaning those with Clevinger active in weekly leagues will go with a zero this lineup period. Clevinger last pitched July 1, allowing three runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out five over six innings in a win over the A's. Manager Terry Francona did not give a reason for shuffling his rotation order. "As we go, I'll explain, but I can't really do it ahead of time," Francona said. "It'll become more obvious as we go."

