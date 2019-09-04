Indians' Mike Clevinger: Racks up nine strikeouts
Clevinger allowed two earned runs on two hits and four walks while striking out nine across seven innings Tuesday against the White Sox. He did not factor into the decision.
Clevinger mowed down White Sox hitters for much of his start thanks to 18 swinging strikes across 109 total pitches. Eloy Jimenez was the only batter able to solve him, driving in both of the runs Clevinger surrendered. He has now allowed two or fewer earned runs in 10 of his 12 starts since July began. For the season, he owns a 2.71 ERA and 1.04 WHIP with 132 strikeouts across 93 innings. Clevinger will look to continue the excellent results in his next start, currently scheduled for Sunday at Minnesota.
