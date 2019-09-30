Indians' Mike Clevinger: Rare struggle in loss
Clevinger (13-4) was lit up for six runs on seven hits and two walks while only striking out four over 5.2 innings as he took the loss Sunday against the Nationals.
Clevinger did not end the 2019 season the way he has hoped. Although the Indians were already eliminated from the wild card race the day before, Clevinger had strung together eight consecutive starts allowing two runs or less prior to Sunday's outing and the Indians were hoping that he could halt the Nationals' now eight-game win streak and end their now five-game losing streak. Aside from the poor final outing, Clevinger is widely regarded as one of the top pitchers in the game as he finished the season with a 2.71 ERA and an astounding 169:37 K:BB across 126 innings.
