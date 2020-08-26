Clevinger was recalled from the Indians' alternate training site ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday.
Clevinger will make his fourth start of 2020 against the Twins. The right-hander spent some time at the alternate training site after breaking safety protocols earlier in August, but he should be available out of the rotation going forward. Clevinger carries a 3.24 ERA and 1.32 WHIP over 16.2 innings across his three starts this year.
More News
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Starting Wednesday vs. Twins•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: May not rejoin rotation this week•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Activated and optioned•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Placed on restricted list•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Violates team protocols•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Debuts new pitch against Reds•