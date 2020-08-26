Clevinger was recalled from the Indians' alternate training site ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday.

Clevinger will make his fourth start of 2020 against the Twins. The right-hander spent some time at the alternate training site after breaking safety protocols earlier in August, but he should be available out of the rotation going forward. Clevinger carries a 3.24 ERA and 1.32 WHIP over 16.2 innings across his three starts this year.

