Clevinger (9-2) earned the win Saturday against the Royals after allowing one run on four hits over 5.2 innings. He struck out eight and walked two.

Clevinger continued his string of starts without a loss, as he has eight wins and two no-decisions in his last 10 outings with a 2.11 ERA and 82:16 K:BB. The 28-year-old will look to maintain his strong form Friday at Tampa Bay.