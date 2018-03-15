Clevinger will not make his scheduled start Thursday against the Reds due to being sick, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Clevinger has already been named to the Indians' starting rotation, so this is likely an effort to simply ensure he's healthy for the start of the season. It's unclear if the right-hander will just return for his next start or if the team will try to get him in another game sooner. Evan Marshall will start Thursday's contest in Clevinger's place.