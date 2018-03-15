Indians' Mike Clevinger: Scratched with illness
Clevinger will not make his scheduled start Thursday against the Reds due to being sick, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Clevinger has already been named to the Indians' starting rotation, so this is likely an effort to simply ensure he's healthy for the start of the season. It's unclear if the right-hander will just return for his next start or if the team will try to get him in another game sooner. Evan Marshall will start Thursday's contest in Clevinger's place.
More News
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Named to starting rotation•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Likely opening season in starting rotation•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Competing for rotation spot•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Heads to bullpen•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Handcuffs Angels on Tuesday•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Leads Tribe to record-breaking win•
-
Strategies for each format
Heath Cummings dreams about the perfect draft for him in all three of the major formats.
-
Podcast: Tips for first two rounds
We’ll help your draft get off to a great start as we discuss our strategies for the first two...
-
NL-only Rotisserie mock draft
A lot has changed since our last look at the NL side of the player pool. Scott White and company...
-
Judge the new Howard?
You may think we've never seen a player like Aaron Judge before, but you don't need to go that...
-
Spring Takes: Leone, Bedrosian to close?
A couple of surprising closer candidates have emerged, according to Scott White, who also looks...
-
Draft Strategy: Innings a priority
Think you know what makes a good Fantasy pitcher? Our Scott White says the formula is changing...