Indians' Mike Clevinger: Secures 10th victory, fans nine
Clevinger (10-7) allowed two runs (zero earned) on four hits and one walk while striking out nine across 6.2 innings as he notched the win Thursday against the Indians.
Clevinger should have made it out of the fifth inning unscathed, but after the Indians afforded Minnesota an additional out, Ehire Adrianza clubbed a two-run homer to right field. Despite this, Clevinger would manage to exit the ballgame with a three-run lead after throwing 70 of 114 pitches for strikes. He continues to impress in 2018, as he'll head into his next start with a 3.17 ERA and 172 strikeouts over 170.1 frames.
