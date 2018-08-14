Indians' Mike Clevinger: Secures eighth victory
Clevinger (8-7) allowed two runs on five hits and six walks while striking out four across five innings as he notched the win Monday against Cincinnati.
Clevinger gave up two solo homers prior to exiting in the fifth inning with 101 pitches (54 strikes), although he likely would've worked deeper into the game had he not issued a season-high six walks. Despite this, he's thrown the ball well of late, surrendering three or fewer runs in each of his previous five outings. Clevinger owns a 3.38 ERA and 1.23 WHIP with 148 punchouts through 151.2 frames in 2018. His next outing lines up for Sunday against Baltimore.
