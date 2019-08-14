Clevinger surrendered four runs on 11 hits and two walks across 4.2 innings during Tuesday's 7-6 loss to the Red Sox. He struck out six and didn't factor in the decision.

Clevinger entered Tuesday's game having won five consecutive decisions, but that streak came to an end as he gave up double-digit hits for the first time this season. The 28-year-old has a 3.34 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 95:22 K:BB through 67.1 innings and lines up to pitch Sunday at Yankee Stadium.