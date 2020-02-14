Indians' Mike Clevinger: Set for knee surgery
Clevinger will undergo surgery Friday to address a partial tear of the meniscus in his left knee, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
The 29-year-old apparently sustained the injury while training this week, putting his availability for Opening Day into question. Clevinger should receive an official recovery timeline once the surgery is completed, but any multi-week absence will significantly impact his preparation for the regular season with Opening Day less than six weeks away.
More News
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Avoids arbitration•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Rare struggle in loss•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Blanks ChiSox for 13th win•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Hurls six scoreless frames•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Takes first loss since June 28•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Wins 10th straight decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, draft guide
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Top 100 Prospects for 2020
Luis Robert and Jesus Luzardo are primed for a significant 2020 impact, but it's Wander Franco...
-
Breakouts 1.0: Starters to Superstars
Keston Hiura, Nick Castellanos, and Kyle Tucker are three players Chris Towers is expecting...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Bounce backs, deep cuts
Chris Towers unveils his favorite sleepers, including the traditional late-round picks as well...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, top breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Strategies for the shortstop position
Shortstop has become arguably the most star-studded position, making it difficult to wait for...