Clevinger will undergo surgery Friday to address a partial tear of the meniscus in his left knee, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

The 29-year-old apparently sustained the injury while training this week, putting his availability for Opening Day into question. Clevinger should receive an official recovery timeline once the surgery is completed, but any multi-week absence will significantly impact his preparation for the regular season with Opening Day less than six weeks away.

