Clevinger (back) will start Monday against the Rangers, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Clevinger has been given the green light to rejoin the Indians' rotation after completing a pair of minor-league rehab starts with Double-A Akron and Triple-A Columbus. The right-hander looked sharp in his final rehab outing Tuesday, allowing just three hits while striking out five in 5.1 scoreless frames for the RubberDucks. Clevinger will look to pick up where he left off prior to landing on the 60-day IL with a back injury in mid-April; in two starts before getting hurt, the right-hander allowed just two hits while posting a 22:4 K:BB across 12 scoreless innings.

More News
Our Latest Stories