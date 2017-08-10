Indians' Mike Clevinger: Set to return to rotation
Clevinger is listed as the probable starter for Saturday's game against the Rays.
Following a brief demotion to the bullpen, Clevinger is set to return to a starting role opposite Rays ace Chris Archer. Clevinger struggled in a relief appearance last Sunday, giving up three runs on two hits (including a homer) and a walk in one inning of work, bringing his second-half ERA to 8.16 over 14.1 innings. He's issued nine walks and served up three homers since the break, and those issues dim the appeal of Clevinger's strikeout upside.
