Play

Clevinger is listed as the probable starter for Saturday's game against the Rays.

Following a brief demotion to the bullpen, Clevinger is set to return to a starting role opposite Rays ace Chris Archer. Clevinger struggled in a relief appearance last Sunday, giving up three runs on two hits (including a homer) and a walk in one inning of work, bringing his second-half ERA to 8.16 over 14.1 innings. He's issued nine walks and served up three homers since the break, and those issues dim the appeal of Clevinger's strikeout upside.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast