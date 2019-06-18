Clevinger (1-1) gave up five runs on three hits and three walks while striking out seven through 4.2 innings, taking the loss against the Rangers on Monday.

It was a mixed bag of results for Clevinger as his stuff looked electric, but he also wasn't very efficient, throwing 91 pitches in 4.2 innings. This was the first start in over two months for Clevinger, so there is likely some rust to shake off before he returns to form. The 28-year old has a 1-1 record with a 2.70 ERA through only three starts this season. Clevinger will look to get back on track Saturday against the TIgers.