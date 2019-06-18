Indians' Mike Clevinger: Shaky in return
Clevinger (1-1) gave up five runs on three hits and three walks while striking out seven through 4.2 innings, taking the loss against the Rangers on Monday.
It was a mixed bag of results for Clevinger as his stuff looked electric, but he also wasn't very efficient, throwing 91 pitches in 4.2 innings. This was the first start in over two months for Clevinger, so there is likely some rust to shake off before he returns to form. The 28-year old has a 1-1 record with a 2.70 ERA through only three starts this season. Clevinger will look to get back on track Saturday against the TIgers.
More News
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Activated ahead of start•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Set to rejoin rotation Monday•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Knocked around in rehab start•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Side session on tap•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Simulated game scheduled•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Heading to extended spring•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Mailbag: Inning limits, SP questions
You probably have had your starting pitchers knocked around so far in 2019. Who hasn't? Here's...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade values
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 13 Preview: Two-start pitcher tiers
The two-start pitcher options for Week 13 are deep, but there's lots of risk to assess. We...
-
Waivers: Upside with Valdez, Collins
Look for upside on the waiver wire with names like Zack Collins and Framber Valdez plus we...
-
Week 13 Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 13 Sleeper Hitters
Heath Cummings says Mallex Smith, Ramon Laureano and eight others are solid adds for Week...