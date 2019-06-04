Clevinger (back) will throw a bullpen session Wednesday and is expected to embark on a rehab assignment later in the week, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Assuming Clevinger's bullpen session goes as planned, he'll join Triple-A Columbus later this week. Skipper Terry Francona is unsure as to how many appearances Clevinger will make while with the Clippers, but he did note that he has no intention of rushing the right-hander back.