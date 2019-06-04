Indians' Mike Clevinger: Side session on tap
Clevinger (back) will throw a bullpen session Wednesday and is expected to embark on a rehab assignment later in the week, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
Assuming Clevinger's bullpen session goes as planned, he'll join Triple-A Columbus later this week. Skipper Terry Francona is unsure as to how many appearances Clevinger will make while with the Clippers, but he did note that he has no intention of rushing the right-hander back.
More News
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Simulated game scheduled•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Heading to extended spring•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Throws bullpen session•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Final bullpen session on tap•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Closing in on rehab assignment•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Throws short bullpen session•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sell high on Austin Riley?
Austin Riley is the talk of the Fantasy Baseball world right now, but there are red flags,...
-
Waivers and Monday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add off the waiver wire and looks at Monday's winners and...
-
10 players we can't figure out
With the many statistical advancements made over the years, it's rarely a mystery why players...
-
Buying 'pop-up' pitchers?
Take a deep dive into the latest pitching promotions to see who might have the stuff to st...
-
Buy these six delayed breakouts
Not every 2019 breakout was evident the first week of the season. These six didn't find their...
-
Waivers: Signs of hope for Pivetta
The highs have always been high, but Nick Pivetta gave us reason to believe there might have...