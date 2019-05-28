Indians' Mike Clevinger: Simulated game scheduled
Clevinger (back) will throw a simulated game Saturday before embarking on a rehab assignment, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
Clevinger is eligible to return from the 60-day injured list June 7 but will presumably be a few days behind that date even if he makes just one rehab start. A clearer timeline for his return should emerge over the weekend.
