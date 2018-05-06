Indians' Mike Clevinger: Solid in no-decision against Yankees
Clevinger struck out 10 and walked four over 7.1 innings, giving up just one hit and two earned runs as the Indians fell 7-4 to the Yankees on Sunday.
The right-hander continued his strong start to the season with his first double-digit strikeout effort of the year against a tough Yankees lineup, but he didn't factor into the decision as Cody Allen and Dan Otero combined to give up five earned runs in relief. Still, Clevinger has a 2.76 ERA, a 1.07 WHIP and 39 strikeouts across 45.2 innings, so it looks like he's building off his solid showing last season when he had a 3.11 ERA in 121.2 innings. He'll take the mound next at home against the Royals next Sunday.
