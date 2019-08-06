Clevinger will make his next start Thursday at Minnesota, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Clevinger was originally scheduled to take the bump Tuesday against the Rangers, but the game was postponed to prompt a change in pitching plans. The 28-year-old will face the homer-happy Twins as the Indians attempt to close the gap in the AL Central. Zach Plesac will start Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader while Cleveland utilizes a bullpen game for the nightcap.