Clevinger will be recalled Wednesday to start against the Twins.
This saga has thankfully come to an end from a fantasy standpoint, as Clevinger will make his fourth start of the season and first since Aug. 5. He has a 3.24 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 15:10 K:BB in 16.2 innings. His worst start of the year (four earned runs in four innings) came July 31 against the same Twins lineup he will be facing in his return to action.
More News
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: May not rejoin rotation this week•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Activated and optioned•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Placed on restricted list•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Violates team protocols•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Debuts new pitch against Reds•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Tough night Friday•