Indians' Mike Clevinger: Stifles Royals once again
Clevinger (5-2) picked up the win Saturday, giving up one run on eight hits over seven innings while striking out seven in a 9-1 victory over the Royals.
Jason Kipnis' grand slam staked the right-hander to a 4-0 lead before he even set foot on the mound, and Clevinger never gave Kansas City a chance to get back into the game. He's now 8-0 lifetime against the Royals, the most wins without a loss in history against the franchise by any pitcher. Clevinger will take a 3.28 ERA and 72:15 K:BB through 49.1 innings into his next start Friday, at home against the Angels.
