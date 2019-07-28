Clevinger (5-2) picked up the win Saturday, giving up one run on eight hits over seven innings while striking out seven in a 9-1 victory over the Royals.

Jason Kipnis' grand slam staked the right-hander to a 4-0 lead before he even set foot on the mound, and Clevinger never gave Kansas City a chance to get back into the game. He's now 8-0 lifetime against the Royals, the most wins without a loss in history against the franchise by any pitcher. Clevinger will take a 3.28 ERA and 72:15 K:BB through 49.1 innings into his next start Friday, at home against the Angels.