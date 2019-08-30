Clevinger (10-2) tossed eight shutout frames with 10 strikeouts and no walks while allowing four hits and earning a victory against the Tigers on Thursday.

The 28-year-old has been outstanding since July, posting a 9-0 record and 1.86 ERA over his last 11 starts. The last time Clevinger lost was June 28. Overall, he is 10-2 with a 2.72 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 123 strikeouts in 86 innings this season. Clevinger will look to keep his hot streak alive Tuesday at home against the White Sox.