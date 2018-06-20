Indians' Mike Clevinger: Strikes out 10 in win over White Sox
Clevinger (6-2) tossed seven one-run innings to earn the win Tuesday against the White Sox, striking out 10 while allowing five hits and two walks.
Clevinger's stuff was electric in this one as he threw 68 percent of his pitches for strikes, including first-pitch strikes to 22 of 31 batters faced. He was touched up for a run in the first inning but quickly rounded into form and cruised into the eighth inning before an elevated pitch count led to his removal. That's back-to-back outstanding efforts from Clevinger against the White Sox in which he's struck out 21 while walking three over 14.2 total innings. He'll face another favorable matchup this weekend against the Tigers.
