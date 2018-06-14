Indians' Mike Clevinger: Strikes out 11 in victory
Clevinger (5-2) fired seven innings of two-run ball (one earned) with a career-high 11 strikeouts while yielding a walk and five hits in a 5-2 win over the White Sox on Thursday.
The lone blemish on Clevinger's day was a two-run blast by Jose Abreu in the first frame. Barring any changes down the road, this will be the 27-year-old's first season as a full-time starter, and he's making the most of his opportunity. He owns a 3.15 ERA and a 80:30 K:BB ratio across 91.1 innings in 2018. Clevinger should take the mound again early next week against the White Sox once again. In his two starts against them this year, the right-hander has allowed just two earned runs in 13.2 innings with 18 punchouts.
