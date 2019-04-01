Indians' Mike Clevinger: Strikes out 12 in 2019 debut
Clevinger allowed only one hit while striking out 12 and walking three in seven scoreless innings during a no-decision against the White Sox on Monday.
The Indians were clinging to a 1-0 lead when Clevinger departed, but the bullpen quickly yielded the lead in the eighth. Therefore, Clevinger will have to wait to earn his first win, but still, owners have to be pleased with this first start. He's already proved that his 207 strikeouts in 200 innings last year was no fluke. It's quite possible Clevinger becomes an AL Cy Young candidate this summer.
