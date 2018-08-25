Clevinger struck out eight and walked two in six innings Friday against the Royals, allowing three runs on four hits in a no-decision.

Clevinger's one major blemish was a three-run homer given up to Salvador Perez in the first inning, otherwise he has very effective. Clevinger has thrown 16 quality starts (in 26 total starts) this year and has gone 2-0 with a 2.70 ERA over his last five starts. The 27-year-old is holding opponents to a .239 batting average and ranks 10th in the AL with 163 strikeouts. His next start will be a matchup with the Twins at home.