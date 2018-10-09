Clevinger (0-0) started Game 3 of the ALCS against the Astros on Monday. He went five innings and gave up one run on three hits and three walks while striking out nine in a no-decision.

While the Indians' season may have ended on Monday, it was through no fault of Clevinger's. He pitched excellently, with the sole blemish coming off of a solo home run by George Springer. Clevinger will enter 2019 with a spot in a good Cleveland rotation.