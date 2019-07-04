Indians' Mike Clevinger: Strikes out nine in win
Clevinger (2-2) gave up four hits and no walks while striking out nine through six innings to take the win over the Royals on Wednesday.
Clevinger bounced back after the seven-run outing in his last appearance to deliver a masterful performance. The right-hander was pulled after 79 pitches, suggesting the Indians are being cautious with him just two starts removed from the 10-day injured list. Clevinger continued to dominate the Royals in his career with a 7-0 record and a 2.03 ERA. The 28-year-old has a 2-2 record with a 4.44 ERA through five starts this season.
