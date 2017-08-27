Indians' Mike Clevinger: Strikes out nine over six scoreless
Clevinger (7-5) earned the win over the Royals on Saturday, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out nine over six scoreless innings.
He didn't give up a hit until the fourth inning, and all four hits he allowed over his final three frames were singles. Meanwhile, Clevinger matched his season high with nine K's -- a number he reached on two previous occasions. While the right-hander has been inconsistent throughout the second half, his strikeout rate keeps him highly relevant. It doesn't look like Clevinger is any danger of being skipped again in the near future with the Indians having just one off day over the next three weeks.
