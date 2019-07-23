Clevinger (4-2) picked up the win Monday, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks over seven innings while striking out seven in a 7-3 victory over the Blue Jays.

The right-hander is back in top form, delivering three quality starts in four July trips to the mound with a 1.88 ERA and 34:5 K:BB through 24 innings. Clevinger will look to keep rolling in his next outing Saturday, on the road against the Royals.