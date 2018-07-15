Clevinger (7-5) allowed five runs (four earned) on seven hits and a walk while striking out eight across six innings to take the loss Saturday against the Yankees.

Clevinger allowed a three-run home run to Didi Gregorius in the first inning, but settled in from there with the only other earned run coming on a solo shot by Greg Bird. This effort marked only the second time that Clevinger has allowed multiple home runs in a start this season as well as the second time that he has surrendered at least one home run in consecutive starts. Considering Clevinger has already thrown 116 innings -- he threw 121.2 in the major leagues and 155.2 across all levels last season -- the All-Star break may offer him some needed rest.