Indians' Mike Clevinger: Stumbles again
Clevinger (7-5) allowed five runs (four earned) on seven hits and a walk while striking out eight across six innings to take the loss Saturday against the Yankees.
Clevinger allowed a three-run home run to Didi Gregorius in the first inning, but settled in from there with the only other earned run coming on a solo shot by Greg Bird. This effort marked only the second time that Clevinger has allowed multiple home runs in a start this season as well as the second time that he has surrendered at least one home run in consecutive starts. Considering Clevinger has already thrown 116 innings -- he threw 121.2 in the major leagues and 155.2 across all levels last season -- the All-Star break may offer him some needed rest.
More News
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Allows five runs in loss to Reds•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Pushed back to Monday•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Gets seventh win•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Takes third loss Monday•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Strikes out 10 in win over White Sox•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Strikes out 11 in victory•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Marte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Struggling Aces
Luis Severino, Corey Kluber, Charlie Morton and a few other aces just haven’t been themselves...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey fading
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...
-
Waivers: Trust Matz, Ross now?
Heath Cummings looks at performances from Steven Matz and Tyson Ross, and asks whether they're...
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...