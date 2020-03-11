Clevinger (knee) threw approximately 25 pitches in Monday's bullpen session and will throw another such session Wednesday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports. "Everything feels strong," Clevinger said after Monday's session. "Nothing feels sore."

He is pain free and itching to return on the quicker end of his six-to-eight week timetable following Feb. 14 surgery to repair a partially torn meniscus. Clevinger said he will need either one or two live batting practice sessions following Wednesday's bullpen session. The next step after that would be to get into a spring game.