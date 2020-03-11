Indians' Mike Clevinger: Successful first bullpen session
Clevinger (knee) threw approximately 25 pitches in Monday's bullpen session and will throw another such session Wednesday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports. "Everything feels strong," Clevinger said after Monday's session. "Nothing feels sore."
He is pain free and itching to return on the quicker end of his six-to-eight week timetable following Feb. 14 surgery to repair a partially torn meniscus. Clevinger said he will need either one or two live batting practice sessions following Wednesday's bullpen session. The next step after that would be to get into a spring game.
More News
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Throwing bullpen Monday•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Progressing nicely during rehab•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Nearing throwing program•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Out 6-to-8 weeks following surgery•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Set for knee surgery•
-
Indians' Mike Clevinger: Avoids arbitration•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
ACES: Who has the stuff to break out?
Aaron Sauceda takes a look back at 2019's best pitchers with his exclusive ACES metric, which...
-
Top 10 prospects to stash
Willing to wait for a big payoff? Scott White has some stashing suggestions.
-
No. 1 Contenders: Shortstop
Bargain shortstops who could become No. 1 at the position for 2021? Here are five candidates.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
No. 1 Contenders: Third base
Bargain third basemen who could become No. 1 at the position for 2021? Here are five candidates.
-
No. 1 Contenders: Second base
Bargain second basemen who could become No. 1 at the position for 2021? Here are five candidates.