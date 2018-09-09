Clevinger fell to 11-8 on the season despite a quality start allowing six baserunners in six innings while striking out nine.

Clevinger needed 108 pitches to complete six innings, settling down after a one-out walk in front of allowing Justin Smoak's 24th home run of the season in the first inning. The outing was Clevinger's fifth consecutive quality start, and he is now 4-1 over his last six outings. His next start should come this weekend against Detroit.