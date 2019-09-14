Clevinger (11-3) allowed two runs on six hits and one walk over eight innings Saturday, striking out 10 but taking the loss in a 2-0 defeat by Minnesota.

Clevinger's only misstep was a third-inning two-run homer to Jorge Polanco. Still, it was another strong outing for the 28-year-old righty, who had won 10 straight decisions coming into the contest and gave the Indians 112 pitches before being relieved. Clevinger owns a stellar 2.68 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 149:33 K:BB and lines up to face the Phillies at home on Friday.