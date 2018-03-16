Indians' Mike Clevinger: Tabbed for Sunday start
Clevinger (illness) is expected to make his next start Sunday against the Mariners, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
The right-hander was scratched from his scheduled start Thursday due to illness, but it doesn't seem like the issue is lingering. Barring any extraneous circumstances, Clevinger should be fine for Sunday's start and fully healthy as he enters his first full season in Cleveland's rotation.
