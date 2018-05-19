Indians' Mike Clevinger: Takes first loss to Astros
Clevinger (3-1) allowed three runs on eight hits and four walks with six strikeouts over 6.1 innings in a loss Friday to the Astros.
Despite the loss, Clevinger completed his fourth straight quality start, a testament to the 26-year-old's endurance and ability to show hitters different looks as he faces them multiple times. Astros hitters were able to get to his fastball, though, as Clevinger surrendered six hits on 10 fastballs put in play. His off-speed pitches were still nasty, as his changeup, slider and curveball combined to induce 10 swinging strikes on 51 offerings, but Houston was able to get to Clevinger early enough to put him in the loss column for the first time all year. He'll get a chance for revenge in his next start when the Astros come to Cleveland on Thursday.
