Indians' Mike Clevinger: Temporarily shifting to bullpen
Clevinger will temporary work out of the bullpen while the Indians use a four-man rotation, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.
With Wednesday's postponement and Monday's off-day, the Indians will be able to work with a four-man rotation for the time being, and Clevinger is the odd man out. He's expected to return to the rotation sometime next week.
