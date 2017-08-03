Clevinger will temporary work out of the bullpen while the Indians use a four-man rotation, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.

With Wednesday's postponement and Monday's off-day, the Indians will be able to work with a four-man rotation for the time being, and Clevinger is the odd man out. He's expected to return to the rotation sometime next week.

